Meet crime writers Marion Todd and G. R. Halliday at Fife's new community bookshop

Marion Todd and G. R. Halliday will be at Kingdom Book, at Clydesdale House in Durie Street, this Saturday, August 13, between 3pm and 4pm.

They will be promoting their latest books – Old Bones Lie and Under the Marsh.

Marion, originally from Dundee but now living in North East Fife, has always been a keen writer, but only turned her hand to crime fiction in recent years.

In 2020, she was shortlisted for the prestigious Bloody Scotland Scottish Crime Debut of the Year award with her novel See Them Run, the first in the DI Clare Mackay crime series. Old Bones Lie is the latest in the series.

G.R. Halliday grew up near Stirling and spent his childhood obsessing over the unexplained mysteries his father investigated, which proved excellent inspiration for his debut novel, From the Shadows. Under the Marsh is the latest in his detective series featuring DI Monica Kennedy.

To secure the opportunity to meet these two authors, tickets should be purchased in advance for £1, which will then be deducted from the purchase price of their books. Go to Eventbrite and search ‘Kingdom Books’.

The bookshop is now a Not-For-Profit venture and Fife's only community bookshop, and director Martin Gorrie is now looking for more volunteers to run the enterprise.