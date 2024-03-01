Meet Fife’s newly elected youth MSPs who are set to go out and about in their constituencies
Their constituencies mirror those of our the region’s MSPs, and they will serve for two years. The Scottish Youth Parliament is for elected young people aged 14 to 24 years old who stand in a non-party political forum.
The successful candidates were: Kirkcaldy - Alisha Ahmad, Karam Aslam; Cowdenbeath & Inverkeithing - Daisy Hood, Jordanna Rae; Dunfermline and West Fife - Fraser Jarvis, Angus Robertson; Glenrothes and Mid Fife - Lewis Johnston; North East Fife - Callum Jukes and Syed Mashain Bukhari.
The newly elected MSYPs will be out and about in their constituencies, visiting youth clubs and meeting with a range of decision-makers before taking their places at the next sitting of the Youth Parliament.
Councillor Cllr Linda Erskine, Fife Council's communities spokesperson, said: "After impressive campaigning, I'd like to congratulate the elected MSYPs and wish them the very best in their new roles as the voice of young Fifers. They will have an important part to play, both locally and nationally, in shaping positive change and delivering on the Youth Parliament's mission to make Scotland the best place in the world to grow up."