Meet Fife’s newly elected youth MSPs who are set to go out and about in their constituencies

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Their constituencies mirror those of our the region’s MSPs, and they will serve for two years. The Scottish Youth Parliament is for elected young people aged 14 to 24 years old who stand in a non-party political forum.

The successful candidates were: Kirkcaldy - Alisha Ahmad, Karam Aslam; Cowdenbeath & Inverkeithing - Daisy Hood, Jordanna Rae; Dunfermline and West Fife - Fraser Jarvis, Angus Robertson; Glenrothes and Mid Fife - Lewis Johnston; North East Fife - Callum Jukes and Syed Mashain Bukhari.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The newly elected MSYPs will be out and about in their constituencies, visiting youth clubs and meeting with a range of decision-makers before taking their places at the next sitting of the Youth Parliament.

Fife's newest youth MSPs have been elected (Pic: Fife Council)