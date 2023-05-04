The baby blacksmith plovers were born at the wildlife attraction in Ladybank - the first time that these animals have been successfully bred at the zoo.

It comes just two months after a male Blacksmith Plover made a 400 mile journey from the Cotswolds to the zoo where he was partnered with the zoo’s resident female. The pairing of the two breeding birds had initially been delayed by Avian Influenza restrictions.

Blacksmith plovers, also known as Blacksmith lapwings, are endemic to Kenya and Tanzania and despite their small size have been known to attack elephants who have been feeding on trees located near to their nests in the wild.Mike Knight, Fife Zoo Director, said ‘We’d been trying to locate a suitable breeding male, Blacksmith Plover to join our existing female, but this had proved difficult following the recent Avian influenza outbreak and huge restrictions on moving birds during the winter months.

The newly hatched chicks at Fife Zoo

“We can’t believe how well the male settled in and were shocked to discover that the female had started demonstrating nest making behavior within days of being introduced to the male. Seeing Charles, Charlie and Chaz emerging from the bushes in their enclosure for the first time and eating their first mealworm was mesmerising and a real boost for all of our staff.’’