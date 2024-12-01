A young Fife girl has good reason to see the eagerly awaited film version of Wicked - because she is in it.

Caoimhe Fisher joins stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo which is one of the big cinema relaases this Christmas.

It is already a critical success and is expected to pack the crowds in across the holiday season thanks to a huge marketing push. It’s also the first of two films - the second won’t be released until the end of next year.

The 12-year old from Glenrothes plays a Munchkinland kid in the new film directed by Jon Chu. It tells the untold story of the witches of Oz, and follows on the heels of the hugely successful stage musical which has come to Scotland several times.

Caoimhe has number of acting credits under her belt including Matilda The Musical in the West End, and feature film Christmas In Scotland.

Born in the Kingdom, she has undertaken training with world class performance training programme and industry accelerator Stagebox at its Edinburgh base.

It operates nationwide with bases in Edinburgh, London, Manchester, Leeds and Birmingham and has received national acclaim for the quality of its teaching. Caoimhe’s credit was also secured by the in-house agency team, Stagebox Management, who have secured over 400 Stagebox students and alumni with major screen credits.

Stagebox Agent Chloe said of the casting: “We are absolutely thrilled for Caoimhe on securing this incredible role and spending months on set with the cast and crew of Wicked.”

You can see Caoimhe in the movie which is currently screening at the Odeon, Dunfermline. Full screening times and ticket information at www.odeon .co.uk