Meet the first baby born in Fife on Christmas Day
Fife’s first Christmas Day baby is back home with his family.
He was born at 1:03am on December 25 weighing 7lb 5oz.
Parents Kerry and Neil have yet to pick a name for their new addition, but have returned home to Dunfermline to enjoy the rest of the festive season with the new baby's big brother.
