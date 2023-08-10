Nut and Dusty, arrived at the zoo in 2019 as part of a European-wide initiative to safeguard the species from extinction - and now they have been joined by a new baby. It joins sister Zuri who was born at the Ladybank zoo in 2021.

In the wild, De Brazza monkeys are usually found in swamp forests throughout central Africa, with local residents referring to the species as ‘the swamp monkey.’

De Brazza monkeys usually live in groups consisting of a dominant adult pair and their offspring. Due to illegal smuggling and deforestation, numbers found in the wild are thought to be on the decline.

Fife Zoo welcomed the baby monkey earlier this month (Pic: Fife Zoo)

Mike Knight, zoo director, said, ‘’We’re ecstatic to have a baby De Brazza monkey born at the zoo. Our breeding pair of De Brazzas are incredibly significant to the European breeding programme as they are one of only ten breeding pairs in captivity throughout the continent.’’

‘’The new arrival was born just as the zoo was closing on the Saturday evening and we’re delighted that mum and baby are doing well. De Brazza monkeys live in family groups and both the new arrival’s older sister and father are showing a real interest in the baby.’’

Fife Zoo, which is also home to animals such as endangered Grevy’s zebra, meerkats and lemurs, is currently expanding as part of a ten-year master plan.