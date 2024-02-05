Memorabilia from the heyday of the rave scene set for exhibition in Kirkcaldy

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The free two-day Scot-Rave event, run by Andrew Goulder, at the yourspace venue on Kirkcaldy High Street will take place on the Saturday, March 30 and Sunday 31st. The former shop , next to the entrance to the old ABC Cinema has been transformed by Century Studio has transformed into a very different place which brings people together..

Andrew commented, "I have been collecting flyers since I was at school, picking them up in Sleeves records and Mr Buzz clothing shop back in the 90s. I think everyone had them plastered over their bedroom at some point.”

Once the essential next party read, picked up in record shops and clothes shops, or given out when clubs closed, they have now become a reference point for future generations and even collectors items featured on the Antiques Roadshow. On display will be his collection from the past 25 years from the likes of Rezerection, Fubar and Fantazia.

The exhibition will be a must-see for fans of the rave scene (Pics: Pixabay/Submitted)

Andrew was keen to reflect his experiences of the rave scene with the exhibition. He explained: “I went to the V&A exhibition a couple of years ago up in Dundee. It had a nightlife exhibition, but it never reflected anything from my scene or my experience. I've been going to raves for a long time up and down the country and have enjoyed myself but I’m a bit older now – I’ve got all this stuff I want to display and that’s what I’m doing really.”

Andrew said that the feedback has been positive, with the event set to take place the weekend before the return of rave festival Rezerection to Ingliston.

He explained: “The feedback has been awesome with messages from up and down the country from people looking to come. There’s been a lot of support from well respected local DJs from the Scottish scene.”

There will also be an opportunity to see unseen recordings of raves from around the country.