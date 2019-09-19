Memorable arrival for a Fife car mechanic who delivered his own baby

A Kirkcaldy car mechanic who delivered his own baby daughter got so caught up in the drama of her birth, he mistakenly told the emergency call handler he’d had a boy!

Calum Stewart, who works at CB Autoservice, had no idea what was about to happen when his wife Terri (29), called him on July 10 after he had finished work for the day.

Calum Stewart with his special delivery - baby girl Hannah. Pic copyright: George McLuskie.

The couple, who live in Glenrothes, had been expecting their special delivery to arrive the day before but their daughter had other ideas.

Calum (28), said: “Terri called me at half five to tell me her waters had broken. Luckily granny was there to take away our son Lochlin (2) as it happened. So I got home, had dinner as normal and showered as hospital staff had told us not to come until midnight or sooner, if we needed to.

“But Terri started getting a bit sore around 7pm so I said we better go so then at least we would be in the right place if her labour started.”

Calum with wife Terri and their baby girl Hannah. Pic copyright: George McLuskie.

Calum said it was at this point nature took its course – very quickly.

He continued: “We were about to leave at 7.15pm when Terri turned to me and said ‘I’m pushing, we are going nowhere!’, so I went and grabbed towels and came back to her lying on the living room floor.

“I got a towel underneath her and dialled 999 where I was in a queue waiting to speak to an operator.

“I got through to the operator on loud speaker who asked if I could see a head. I said ‘yes but it’s away, quickly followed by no it’s back!’

“The operator then said ‘I need you to put your hand ...’ and at that, Terri pushed and our baby girl Hannah came out so I missed what the operator had said!”

Hannah came into the world at 7.26pm and weighed a healthy 7lb 2oz.

But because of all the drama, Calum mistakenly thought he had just delivered a son.

He said: “Human instinct kicked in and I grabbed Hannah and got her wrapped in a towel and was so glad she started crying.

“The operator asked what we had and during my moment of shock I had a quick look and said ‘boy!’”

The ambulance crew arrived just five minutes later and they congratulated Calum on a job well done.

Calum said: “They had a look to make sure all was okay and rectified me over the gender issue! Terri was then put in the ambulance and I headed to hospital in the car.

“The midwives were saying ‘I can’t believe you stole my birth’ along with a few other jokes about career changes. A few of the midwives were telling me ‘well done’.”

He added: “It was such an amazing surreal experience but I’m glad the labour was quick and straight forward.

“I’d say if it was a choice I’d encourage anyone to do it. I can’t thank the NHS enough for all they did. Baby and mother are now doing great and I don’t think the drama will ever be forgotten – I’m proud of it all.”