Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Alyshia Balfour was killed in the Valley Gardens area of Kirkcaldy by a speeding driver in 2001. She was just nine years old. A plaque has sat next to a memorial cairn marking the spot where she was killed, but, in recent years it had fallen into disrepair.

However, thanks to the efforts of Alyshia’s mum, Karen Brady, plus Councillor Ian Cameron and local MSPs Jenny Gilruth and David Torrance, the plaque has since been replaced with an updated brass version.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Karen said: “Because it sits is on the road side, and the wear and tear of the traffic going past, the plaque had become unrecognisable. Because I now stay in Glenrothes, I was advised by David Torrance’s office that I would need to contact Jenny Gilruth. She did a lot of the work to help me apply to Fife Council for funding to get the plaque replaced. We got some quotes and Memorial Plaques and Glenrothes actually came back with one which the council accepted, and we got it made up.”

The plaque has now been replaced after 20 years of traffic caused significant wear and tear to the original, inset Alyshia (Pic: Cath Ruane)

The cairn itself has been maintained in recent years by Bob McDonald, and Karen was keen to thank him for his efforts.

She said: “He goes down and maintains the actual cairn for me and removes all the moss – because it's on the main road it’s quite hard to get down and clean it. He’s been really good for that.”

Cllr Cameron said: “This tragedy was, and is, the worst thing imaginable for a family. When Alysha died aged only nine, the pain that the family felt and continues to manage, is immense. The cairn is a fitting tribute to Aliysha's life and its location in the Valley continues to send a strong message to other young ones and families to be extra cautious when near traffic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad