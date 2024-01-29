Memorial plaques unveiled to commemorate Fife firefighter Barry Martin

The plaques were unveiled at a private ceremony attended by Barry Martin's family on Saturday. (Pic: Paul Watt)

The two plaques – a Fire Brigades Union (FBU) Red Plaque and a Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) Memorial Plaque – were unveiled on Saturday, a year on from Barry’s death.

Barry, from Rosyth, died while attending a blaze at the former Jenners department store in Edinburgh.

Members of Barry’s family, fire service colleagues and their families and representatives from the FBU and the SFRS attended a private ceremony at McDonald Road Fire Station in Edinburgh.

The Red Plaque project, funded by the Firefighters 100 Lottery, creates memorials for firefights who lost their lives in the line of duty across the UK.

Shelley Martin, Barry’s wife, said: “Barry Martin was, and will always remain, the heart and soul of our family. There is nothing right about our profound loss, but what we must do, is do right with what we are forced to live with. That is, living a life without his physically here to have and to hold.

“Therefore, what is right, is to celebrate our extraordinary Barry, who shines through his beautiful sons Oliver and Daniel, and forever blazes with a ferocious love in our hearts. We thank everyone who helped us to make this day, about Our Barry.”

Matt Wrack, Fire Brigades Union general secretary said: “As we mark one year since he lost his life in the line of duty, Barry Martin and his loved ones will be in the thoughts of firefighters everywhere.

“The plaques unveiled in his memory will provide a place of reflection and remembrance for all who knew him, and for future generations of firefighters to pay their respects.

“The Fire Brigades Union honours Barry’s dedication and bravery. We commemorate his life and work with pride, and we will ensure he is remembered always.”