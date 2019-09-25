Memorial to be unveiled to those who died in Fife’s fishing industry

A charity set up to raise funds for a permanent tribute to those who lost their lives in pursuit of the fishing industry is set to unveil a memorial in Fife’s East Neuk.

The covers will come off the tribute at Pittenweem’s Mid Shore at the end of the month.

It is the result of four years of fundraising by the Pittenweem Fishermen’s Memorial Association.

The tribute was created by well-known Edinburgh sculptor Alan Herriot, and depicts the hardships faced by the men and women who worked in the fishing industry, and continue to do so today.

Members of the public are encouraged to attend the unveiling which takes place at the town’s Mid Shore from noon on Saturday, September 28.

There will be a short dedication ceremony before the memorial is revealed for the first time, followed by a meet and greet and celebration event in the Church Hall on James Street.

The charity, which has raised over £75,000, has received support from the local community, industry bodies and corporate partners since its inception in 2016.

Ronnie Hughes, retired skipper and association chairman, said: “This is a key moment in recognising Pittenweem’s fishing history and the contributions and sacrifices men, women and families have made to the industry.

“Communities across the country have similar memorials, it is only right that the East Neuk fishing towns should have the same.

“The local community has supported this project from the beginning. It wouldn’t be here without them.

“We hope it brings some peace and moments of reflection for those who have suffered at the hands of the sea.

“I know I will visit the site often and reminisce about my time at sea for many years to come.”

Due to the location of the memorial and limited accessibility, parking restrictions and road closures on the day will apply. The unveiling will take place outside so people are asked to dress appropriately for the weather.