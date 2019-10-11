Memorial tree planted in tribute to dedicated volunteer

Last month, more than 40 people braved a downpour to honour Ann Munro of Carnbo.

Ann had been instrumental in setting up volunteer community transport in Kinross-shire 37 years ago. Initially as a volunteer with the Rural Outreach Scheme, she became involved in the amalgamation of ROS with the Kinross-shire Volunteer Group.

Thirty years ago in May, Ann was employed as co-ordinator of KVG&ROS, a position she held until her unexpected death in April.

The tree was planted at Loch Leven Health Centre by her daughter Jane, son Ross, and their families.

Most of the people standing out in the rain were volunteer drivers, past and present, and committee members as well as several doctors, nurses and reception staff from the Health Centre.