1. Memories of the 1990s

Football star turned broadcaster, Gary Lineker mad a surprise visit to RS McColl’s in the Kingdom Centre, Glenrothes in 1996, to promote Walkers crisps. Crowds gathered outside the newsagent to meet the superstar who admitted he had never been the town before. The visit was not publicised in advance so there were fewer youngsters than perhaps expected, but no shortage of mums and dads all eager to grab an autograph. Gary is pictured with Nursery Ladybird youngsters Shaun Hutton and Ainslie Thomson, aged four.

Photo: Glenrothes Gazette