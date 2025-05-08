Memories of Methil’s Wonder Store rekindled in new exhibition featuring  Jack Vettriano, David Mach and Phill Jupitus

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Memories of a renowned department store in Fife will be rekindled in a new exhibition which includes works from David Mach, Jack Vettriano and Phill Jupitus.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Wonder Store was a huge department store with something for everyone - furniture, clothing, floor-covering, DIY and much more, attracting visitors from all over Fife and beyond. Now its glory years are being resurrected in art form in a colourful and eclectic collection of works from artists, past and present, with a Fife connection, aptly entitled The Wonder Store.

Methil-born artists and brothers Robert and David Mach have brought together a fascinating collection of paintings, sculptures, collages, photographs and ceramics from 12 artists - showcasing the weird and wonderful variety of art to be found in Fife.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The exhibition is supported by OnFife’s Relevance Levenmouth project and runs at Methil Heritage Centre until June 27.

Robert Mach (pictured) and his brother David have brought together a fascinating collection of paintings, sculptures, collages, photographs and ceramics from 12 artists (Pic: Willie Christie)

It was prompted when Robert was passing the centre and popped in for a look. He spoke to Rachel-Jane Morrison, OnFife’s community engagement officer, about future plans and the idea of mounting an exhibition was born.

“I asked a few other artists if they’d be interested in taking part in a group show in Lower Methil, and when I told them about the centre they were all very keen to become involved,” explained Robert. “They wanted to help in some small way but also wanted just to enjoy the opportunity of showing together.”

The exhibition will also feature work by Dorothy Black, Kate Downie, William Gear, Richard Jobson, Phill Jupitus, Ailsa Magnus, Susan McGill, Gillian McFarland, Gary Miller and Jack Vettriano. Among them are paintings from the Fife Collections, including ‘Dad and Portrait of Eduardo Paolozzi’ by David Mach, ‘Interieur Noir’ by William Gear and ‘Self Portrait’ by Jack Vettriano.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There were no criteria for the content of the show,” explains Robert. “It contains what work each artist wished to present and this mixture is what led to the idea of the title.

Some of the artists taking part, from left, Dorothy Heart, Robert Mach, Ailsa Magnus, David Mach, Gillian McFarland and Gary Miller. (Pic: Willie Christie)

“I remember when Lower Methil was busy with work - the docks, coal mining, oil rig building, and the high street had shops along its entire length. The most exciting one was the Wonder Store - a collection of many buildings, like a big department store spread along the street.

“It seemed to me that you could enter through haberdashery in one place and appear out of ladies’ underwear doors along the road. I’m sure being a child made the place seem so much larger and grander, and my memories may be part fantasy, but it seemed you could buy anything there.”

The Wonder Store will run alongside a series of artists’ workshops and a meet-the-artists day in the centre on Sunday, May 18

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Hopefully the exhibition and the workshops will attract interest and there’ll be further shows and other events that come about from folk visiting the space,” added Robert.

Rachel-Jane Morrison, Community Engagement Officer, said: “I am really excited for this one, it feels like a love letter to Methil and all it has to offer as a place of significance in folks' memories and culture. A show like this, featuring so many fantastic artists, only adds to the journey we are on with Methil Heritage Centre making it relevant for the whole community.

“It has been fun working alongside the artists and getting the show on its feet. I know a lot of people are excited to see it already - me included!"