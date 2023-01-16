Men's Shed: Fife MSP calls for continuation of funding
Another Fife MSP has lent their voice to calls for the Scottish Government to restore funding to the Scottish Men’s Shed Association (SMSA).
Claire Baker, Labour MSP for Mid Scotland and Fife, toured the facilities at Glenrothes Men’s Shed. She met members to hear about the projects, and to express support for the continuation of £75,000 in funding for the association.
She said: “It was great to visit the Men’s Shed and chat to members about their current projects, activities and plans for the future.”
“I heard first-hand accounts of the value of the Men’s Shed to individuals as it provides a space where men can meet, make new friends, learn new skills and have support to prevent isolation and loneliness.”
Ms Baker has joined fellow Fife MSP Alex Rowley, who raised a motion in the Scottish Parliament in December, in calling for a reversal of planned funding cuts for the Sheds.
She added: “I am urging the Scottish Government to reconsider the planned funding cuts to the Scottish Men’s Shed Association to enable them to continue to provide vital support to local Men's Shed branches.”
It was announced in November that funding would end in April this year. SMSA have criticised the decision.
Jason Schroeder, SMSA chief executive officer, said the decision has impacted the services it can deliver to Men’s Sheds.
He added: “We are now having to divert all of our efforts into exploring alternative funding. We are putting out a call to big business to come to our aid to support the driving force behind this national men’s health movement if the Government does not reverse its decision”.