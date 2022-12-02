Dave Stewart, who leads Kirkcaldy and District Men’s Shed, said the move to cut around £75,000 in funding had come as a shock given the current focus on mental health.

He said: “It’s a strange decision. They had a debate and everyone seemed to be in favour of continuing support but at the end of it they decided not to continue.

“The Men’s Shed was set up to help vulnerable men and women. At a time when mental health is a big issue, they have withdrawn support. It is a contradiction”.

Men's Shed chair Dave Stewart said the decision was "a contradiction"

Scottish Men’s Shed Association (SMSA) which supports initiatives around the country, including the Kirkcaldy group, announced it will no longer receive funding from the Scottish Government from 2023.

Whilst each shed is its own independent charity, and not directly affected by the funding cuts, the association provides legal advice and support with finding the best energy prices.

A Scottish Government spokesperson said funding for men’s sheds had allowed the number to grow from five in 2013 to over 200, with over 3000 members, but said it now must focus on finding new funding partners.

The spokesperson added: "The £75,000 provided by the Scottish Government this financial year, will help the Scottish Men’s Sheds Association build further success as they continue to develop their business model and new funding partners come on board.”

Jason Schroeder, SMSA chief executive officer, said the decision is already impacting the services itcan deliver to Men’s Sheds around the country.

He added: “We are now having to divert all of our efforts into exploring alternative funding. We are putting out a call to big business to come to our aid to support the driving force behind this national men’s health movement if the Government does not reverse its decision”.

He said they would present a petition to the Scottish Government asking them to reconsider the decision to cut funding. The petition gained nearly 1000 signatures within the first week.

Mr Schroeder said: “We are delighted to have received just under 1,000 signatures for our petition so far showing immense support from our members and the public for the Men’s Sheds Movement and urge the Scottish people to keep signing and sharing!”

Kirkcaldy and District Men’s Shed currently operates out of new premises in Ravenscraig Park. Recent months have seen an increase in membership, following a successful open day. A total of 37 members now attend two meetings a week on Wednesdays and Fridays.

The group's main aim is to reduce isolation in the Kirkcaldy community – all whilst undertaking craft projects. The projects are facilitated by the Shed’s lead technicians who are on hand to offer advice and expertise.

Despite its name, the Kirkcaldy Shed is welcome to both men and women. Both are encouraged to attend meetings, with around half of the Shed’s committee being women.