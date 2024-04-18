Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Change Mental Health is partnering with Network Rail ahead of the launch tol host a Better Connected Communities street stall on Leven High Street. Itl will be in place between 10.00am and 1.00pm on Friday, April 26 to raise awareness of the breadth of mental health support available in the community and highlight safety messaging from the new rail line which is due to launch on June 2 – bringing a rail link back to the area for the first time in five decades.

Susan Grant, area manager for Fife, Tayside and Angus, said: “We know from our research that people want to be supported with their mental health pre-crisis and within their communities. That means person-centred, non-clinical and transformational support when they need it and in a way which works best for them.

“Big changes are coming locally and we want people to know where to go when they face challenges with their mental health and require local support.”

Thew new Cameron Bridge station (Pic: Network Rail)

While the new railway link has many benefits, it also comes with potential dangers and raising awareness of this across the area is key to empowering people to make the right choices and keep themselves, and others, safe.

Joe Mulvenna, project manager for Network Rail, said that the aim is to ensure the community is “equipped with the knowledge they need” to stay safe.

He said: “It’s important that everyone in Levenmouth is aware of the potential dangers of an operational railway, particularly for a community that hasn’t had trains running on the line for more than 50 years.

“We want everyone to enjoy and utilise the railway and we will do our best to make sure that everyone in the community is equipped with the knowledge they need to make the right decisions when around the tracks and stations to keep themselves safe.”