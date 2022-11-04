Sam’s Cafe (SAMH) in Dunfermline and Glenrothes Men’s Shed will benefit from the event which will have a table sale and taster sessions in a variety of healing practices.

Morag Wood, organiser, says: “Mental health affects so many people to varying degrees. I personally have lost several friends to suicide, and unfortunately the resources are not there in time to have prevented these deaths, and funds keep getting cut.

“If you presented at hospital with a broken leg you wouldn't be told help wouldn't be available for six months to a year, but sadly this is the case for people with mental health problems.”

The event takes place in Glenrothes

Prizes from a variety of local businesses, such as Blair’s Fish Shop and Alex Mitchell Butchers, will also be raffled. In addition, stalls at the event will donate prizes.