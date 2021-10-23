Mercat wedding: Couple get married at Kirkcaldy shopping centre
A Kirkcaldy couple have tied the knot at a Fife shopping centre, after winning a competition for a free wedding.
Michelle Gerrard and Stephen Meldrum were the lucky couple who were selected for the ‘Mercat Marriage’ .
The ceremony took place in private behind closed doors inside the Mercat surrounded by close friends and family as part of the shopping centre’s first large wedding fayre this autumn.
The Wedding & Events Fantasia event took place over the last two days.
Michelle and Stephen, who live in Kirkcaldy, were nominated by son Ben – who gave her away on the big day – with Michelle finding out on-air on Kirkcaldy Community Radio (K107fm) in August.
The couple then made their way to the Dean Park Hotel in Kirkcaldy for the reception.