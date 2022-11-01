Rev Josh Milton was ordained as the first minister of the joint charge of Templehall and Torbain last Thursday, in a service led by Rt Rev Iain Greenshields, the moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland.

Mr Milton was brought up in the south-east Indian city of Chennai, and is following in the footsteps of his family, despite ministry not having been his initial plan.

He explained: "My parents are pastors, my great-grandfather was the first Christian in the family as a Hindu convert.

Fife Presbytery Moderator Lorraine Fraser and Rt Rev Iain Greenshields, the Moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland, join Rev Josh Milton (centre) to celebrate his induction to Templehall and Torbain Parish Church.

“Most of my extended family are pastors and have planted many churches across India. But ministry never appealed to me as a career!"

After beginning a career in the IT sector, questions about life led Mr Milton to study at the International Christian College in Glasgow. There, he became involved in youth work.

This in turn led him to the Church of Scotland. He would spend more than 10 years working with local churches in the Stirling area, focusing on families and young people.

Encouraged by others to enter the ministry, Mr Milton felt called to serve within the Church of Scotland. He felt called to share some of his family's experience of mission and planting new churches.

Using his keen interest in music production Mr Milton has been able to help young people in schools explore their concerns and creativity by writing and recording songs.

He said: “Out of these songwriting exercises, discussions around faith and spirituality were explored. Many expressed their faith in Jesus in different ways."

Mr Milton gained experience at a number of churches across Scotland, including Dunblane Cathedral and, most recently, Dunfermline North Parish Church.

He had also undertaken a placement in Charlotte, North Carolina before taking charge at the Templehall and Torbain Church, with Mr Milton saying it will be a “privilege to work closely together with the members of the congregation”.

He added: "The recently united Templehall and Torbain Church is missional at heart, and it's clearly demonstrated through their ministries.