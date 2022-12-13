Stagecoach has teamed up with the Missing People charity to print a free hotline number on tickets.

The aim is to help reconnect missing people with their loved ones - and offer support to anyone who may have boarded a bus with a view to disappearing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stagecoach tickets now carry the message “if you feel like disappearing or know someone who has gone missing, find 'Missing People' for support. Call the free helpline on 116 000 which is confidential and non-judgemental.”

The message now on all Stagecoach tickets

According to the charity, the cost of living crisis is impacting the number of people who are considering going missing. The campaign is a pro-active measure being rolled out across the United Kingdom.

Around 100,000 adults are reported missing each year, and Fife Police regularly issue appeals to help to trace people on behalf of of concerned relatives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since the message was added two weeks ago, calls from people in need who have seen the number on the ticket have started coming in.

Martin Griffiths, chief executive for Stagecoach said: “We are delighted that this initiative has already helped numerous people in the short time it has been live.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jo Youle, Missing People Chief Executive and Martin Griffiths, Stagecoach Chief Executive

“Our drivers have also played a really important role in getting the message out there by signposting those they may see as vulnerable to the number on their tickets which resulted in a call to Missing People’s helpline.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jo Youle, chief executive of Missing People said, “We are particularly pleased with this important partnership and continued support from Stagecoach who are playing an instrumental role in our drive to prevent people in crisis from disappearing.

“The printing of helpline number on Stagecoach bus tickets is our hope that someone in crisis sees it and we can be the support they need before they leave”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Missing People’s recent research showed that four in 10 missing adults tried to take their own life while missing.

The Missing People’s Helpline is 116 000 by phone or text. It is available from 9:00am-11:00pm, seven days a week, thanks to support from players of the People's Postcode Lottery.