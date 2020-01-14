Methil set to host country music nights

Fifers will be able to don their stetsons and chequered shirts later this month, as a Methil venue hosts the first in a series of country music nights.

John Miller and his Country Casuals, with special guest Miss Emma Nelson, will be performing at Methil Ex-Servicemen’s Club on January 31.

Organisers John Brown and Eddie and Lorna Cairns have booked acts to perform throughout 2020, and even into 2021, bringing some of the biggest names in the UK’s country music scene to Fife.

The aim of the project, as well as bringing some of the big names in UK country to Fife, is to make the live music experience affordable to those living in the area. Tickets to the shows are £8 – and even cheaper if punters buy tickets for several gigs in one go.

Eddie said there has been a “great” response since the plans were announced last year.

“It’s bringing good country music to Fife, which it doesn’t get at the moment,” he said.

“The crowd is here, but the acts play Edinburgh or Glasgow and forget about Fife. We want to do it like the Grand Ole Opry, where you are seated.

“We want it to become the premier country music venue in Fife.”

Eddie said John Miller was the “first person who came to mind” when the trio started thinking about what acts they wanted to book.

“If you don’t find yourself tapping your feet to his music, you’re dead,” he said. “He’s brilliant . He’s got a tremendous country music voice.

“People should come along to enjoy quality live music at an affordable price. We want people to have a good time and enjoy some good country music.”

Buy tickets at the venue or on the Johny B Events Facebook page.