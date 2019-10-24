Methil support group helping people with cancer

A support group is giving people in Levenmouth who have been affected by cancer a place to open up and relax.

Around a dozen people, who either have or had cancer, or are supporting someone with cancer, attend the meetings on the last Monday of every month at Airlie Medical Practice in Methil, receiving a free lunch and relaxing.

The service is member-led, with the group deciding what they want to do at the meetings, whether that is listening to a talk from a representative of a local service, or just playing board games.

Jacqueline Thomson, who has battled cancer twice, provides a listening service at the practice and attends the meetings.

“It’s about breaking down barriers and listening to their needs,” she said. “It all comes from them. Everyone is welcome.”

“We don’t want it to be a session where they’re getting upset,” added practice manager, Tracy Simpson. “We want it to be their session. We don’t want it to be doom and gloom. Sometimes it does work out like that. But there is support here.

“One lady joined us at the start and she has been amazing. She came with a shy background, upset about her treatment and the care she received, and has just transformed. She spoke at a seminar, in front of around 150 people, about her experience. To see that is remarkable.”

The group is hoping to secure funding to find larger spaces for their meetings.

For more details, visit www.facebook.com/Airliemedicalpractice.