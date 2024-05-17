Mice, rats and asbestos worries after Kirkcaldy street plagued by fly-tipping
Land behind Carnethy Crescent in Kirkcaldy has become a dumping ground for waste - including asbestos.
One concerned resident said they first reported the issue last May and is having issues accessing parts of their property. They said that a visit by Fife Council’s environmental health department highlighted asbestos and vermin, such as mice and rats.
They said: “It's really really bad. The first time I reported it was last May and it's just got worse and worse. There's been nothing dumped for the last few months but overtime it’s got bad – there are 10 doors, fridges and four or five double mattresses lying there.”
Confusion around who was responsible for the land meant residents were unsure who to contact about the mess. However, it has now emerged that Fife Housing Group is responsible for the land.
A spokesperson for the organisation said: “The first record we have of this issue being reported to us by a concerned local resident is April 27, however, we did identify a problem with the site ourselves during a visit on April 16. Since then we have been making efforts to contact the garage owners who rent these plots from us in order to terminate their leases so that we can arrange for both the garage structures and the site to be cleared.
“This in itself has been problematic as it appears that owners have passed their garages onto others without notifying us.”
Fife Housing Group said it has now contacted the majority of the garage owners and is sourcing quotations for the clearance and blocking of the area. It is expected residents will receive a further update next week.
The spokesperson continued: “We are, of course, very disappointed that the garages erected on the plots we own have been allowed to reach this level of disrepair and that members of the public have chosen to dump their unwanted items here but, hope that the steps detailed above will help to alleviate the issue within the next few weeks.”
