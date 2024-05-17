Mice, rats and asbestos worries after Kirkcaldy street plagued by fly-tipping

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Fife street has been plagued by instances of fly-tipping - leading to rats and mice invading neighbouring gardens.

Land behind Carnethy Crescent in Kirkcaldy has become a dumping ground for waste - including asbestos.

One concerned resident said they first reported the issue last May and is having issues accessing parts of their property. They said that a visit by Fife Council’s environmental health department highlighted asbestos and vermin, such as mice and rats.

They said: “It's really really bad. The first time I reported it was last May and it's just got worse and worse. There's been nothing dumped for the last few months but overtime it’s got bad – there are 10 doors, fridges and four or five double mattresses lying there.”

The land behind Carnethy Crescent is littered with waste (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

Confusion around who was responsible for the land meant residents were unsure who to contact about the mess. However, it has now emerged that Fife Housing Group is responsible for the land.

A spokesperson for the organisation said: “The first record we have of this issue being reported to us by a concerned local resident is April 27, however, we did identify a problem with the site ourselves during a visit on April 16. Since then we have been making efforts to contact the garage owners who rent these plots from us in order to terminate their leases so that we can arrange for both the garage structures and the site to be cleared.

“This in itself has been problematic as it appears that owners have passed their garages onto others without notifying us.”

Fife Housing Group said it has now contacted the majority of the garage owners and is sourcing quotations for the clearance and blocking of the area. It is expected residents will receive a further update next week.

Some residents now have difficulty accessing their garages (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)