News you can trust since 1871
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Love Island 2023: Full line up of contestants for summer series
Met Office predict how long UK will enjoy warm weather
Details of Tina Turner’s funeral revealed by former aide
Anger as This Morning viewers call for show to be ‘taken off air’
Phillip Schofield slams critics following affair revelations
Three tourists dead & one missing after boat capsizes on Italian lake

Michael Irvine: police growing concerns for missing Fife man

Police searching for a man reported missing in Fife nearly two weeks ago are growing concerned for his welfare.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 25th May 2023, 17:15 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th May 2023, 14:17 BST
Michael Irvine has been reported missing from his west Fife homeMichael Irvine has been reported missing from his west Fife home
Michael Irvine has been reported missing from his west Fife home

Michael Irvine, 65, from Oakley, was first seen in the Whitefield Road area of Dunfermline around 12:00pm on Tuesday, May 9. A subsequent sighting came in the Burnside Terrace area of the town on May 15.

Michael is described as white, around 5ft 10in, and of medium build. He has short grey hair, and usually wears jeans, a t-shirt and a zip-up jumper.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sergeant Alexander Brydon said: “Concerns are growing for Michael’s welfare and we would appeal to anyone who may have seen him or has any information on his whereabouts to please contact police.

Call 101 quoting incident number 1640 of May 22, 2023.

Related topics:FifePoliceDunfermline