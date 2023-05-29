Michael Irvine has been reported missing from his west Fife home

Michael Irvine, 65, from Oakley, was first seen in the Whitefield Road area of Dunfermline around 12:00pm on Tuesday, May 9. A subsequent sighting came in the Burnside Terrace area of the town on May 15.

Michael is described as white, around 5ft 10in, and of medium build. He has short grey hair, and usually wears jeans, a t-shirt and a zip-up jumper.

Sergeant Alexander Brydon said: “Concerns are growing for Michael’s welfare and we would appeal to anyone who may have seen him or has any information on his whereabouts to please contact police.