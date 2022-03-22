Councillors on the Kirkcaldy area committee have agreed an allocation of £25,000 from its local community planning budget towards work at Middleden Mountain Bike Trails, which are laid out throughout Middleden Woods across from Kirkcaldy High School.

Work proposed includes the reinstatement of trails that have degraded over time and due to high usage, while storm damage and localised flooding have also made many of the trail unusable – so the plan will also be to put that right.

Middleden Mountain Bike Club, which aims to inspire and encourage people to take up mountain biking, holds regular sessions for all abilities in the woodland, and the club will be able to continue to expand and develop these activities once the redevelopment is complete.

The total cost of the project is estimated at £197,000, but Fife Council has already been awarded a £100,000 SportScotland grant, £50,000 from Fife Environment Trust and the remainder will come from local fund-raising efforts.

Work on site on the new-look trails is due to start later this year and will take an expected six to eight weeks to complete.

A trail designer will have oversight of the project to fulfil health and safety and insurance requirements, but the funding will cover that as well as site management, plant and materials to construct the trails.