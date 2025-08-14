Milestone anniversary for Fife business club with a progressive ethos

St Andrews Business Club is celebrating a remarkable milestone.

This year marks its 75th anniversary as one of Scotland’s oldest and most respected business organisations.

Founded in January 1950, the club was established by a group of professionals led by ex-Provost George Bruce, who served as its first president. Alongside founding members AW Keith, Robert Mackay, J Cameron, and J W Caithness, he helped shape a club dedicated to fostering collaboration, promoting business efficiency, and advocating for the interests of the St Andrews business community.

From its inception, the club stood out for its progressive values. At a time when many business organisations excluded women, the club recognised the vital role they played in local commerce.

St Andrews Business Club hosts a range of events (Pic: Submitted)

Back then, foreign travel was not as accessible as it now is, which is reflected in some of the presentations at club meetings. For example, in 1953 President JY MacArthur showed three colour films of his holiday in America, and other presentations included slides of Moscow. Also in 1953, the club was treated to a talk on tips on guerilla warfare!

The business world of the 1980s was dominated by taxation, and the changes were ably explained to members by Bill Pagan.

Over the decades, the club has been led by a diverse array of presidents from all sectors of business and professional life. Notable past presidents include the Reverend Charles Armour, Vic Chapman, Shirras Cantlay, Ian Dochard, Gavin Irvine, Niall Donaldson, Peter Mason, Frank Quinault, Caroline Rochford, Christopher Trotter, Marie Paterson, and Glen S Pride, among many others - all united by a passion for business and a deep connection to the St Andrews community.

From around the 1960s the club met at Macarthur’s café in South Street, until its closure. From then, it circulated around a range of venues, including The Four Woods Restaurant, The Old Course Hotel and The Scores Hotel. The club’s current venues include The Hide, The Dukes, St Andrews University and Rufflets.

An informal gathering at St Andrews Business Club (Pic: Submitted)

One of the most unusual venues for a meeting was on one of Britain’s nuclear deterrent submarines, based at Faslane. On that occasion, 15 members took a day trip by bus, which was just as well, as almost the entirety of the visit was spent below the waterline in the ward room!

The club’s calendar has long been filled with a dynamic mix of events, from invited speakers and informal mixers to innovative “NetWalking” sessions and idea-sharing forums.

Recent highlights include a private tour of Kinburn Museum, a sustainability-focused visit from Balcaskie Estate, and talks from local business leaders such as Lisa Cathro of Zest and Bonnie Hacking from the University of St Andrews Entrepreneurship Centre.

Today, under the leadership of president Audrey McNair, vice president Sue Arrowsmith Rodger, treasurer Marie Paterson, and secretary Emma Wilson, the club continues to thrive. Its membership is as diverse as ever, encompassing entrepreneurs and professionals at all stages of their business journeys.

Meeting up over a meal ... (Pic: Submitted)

Members enjoy a host of benefits, including access to events, promotional opportunities, and exclusive offers from local businesses. More importantly, they are part of a vibrant network that supports, inspires and grows together.

As the club celebrates its 75th year, it does so with pride in its past and optimism for the future. Its longevity is a tribute to the dedication of its members and committees, who have continually adapted to meet the evolving needs of the business world.

The club will celebrate its anniversary with a historic walk around St Andrews, followed by networking, on Wednesday, September 3, which is open to both members and non-members.

> More information at https://standrewsbusinessclub.co.uk/