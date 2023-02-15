Gas distribution company SGN has handed the contract to Altrad Babcock for it to build the hydrogen production and storage site for the project, supplying green hydrogen to homes in Levenmouth.

The announcement is another milestone for the project which will demonstrate how clean hydrogen can be used for cooking and heating in homes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Up to 300 homes can choose to opt-in to the H100 Fife project to be supplied with hydrogen through a new distribution network. It will be the first 100% green hydrogen-to-homes zero carbon network anywhere in the world, demonstrating the potential for the entire UK gas network to deliver hydrogen gas.

SNG chief executive, Mark Wild, centre, looking at plans with Andrew Colquhoun, left and Stephen Cunniffe from newly appointed contractors Altrad Babcock at the site where work will shortly begin to build the new hydrogen production facility ©Stuart Nicol Photography 2023

A 7MW wind turbine, owned and operated by the Offshore Renewable Energy (ORE) Catapult in Fife Energy Park since 2016, will supply the renewable electricity for the project’s hydrogen production and storage site.

Altrad Babcock aims to begin site development in the coming months, having already started work on procurement.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The company will be responsible for building and integrating key elements of the site. This includes carrying out civil, buildings and mechanical work as well as the electrical control and instrumentation.

Mark Wild, SGN’s chief executive, said: “We’re thrilled to have overcome the global commercial and procurement challenges facing many construction projects, and can now get on with building our production and storage site so we can deliver green hydrogen into homes for the first time.”

The production and storage site will harness the renewable electricity from the turbine inside a new energy centre.

The hydrogen will be safely stored in six purpose-built pressure vessels which will ensure supply won’t be disrupted during even the coldest weather conditions. The green hydrogen will also be odourised to ensure it has the same distinctive smell as natural gas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David Cornforth, Altrad Babcock’s vice president, major projects, said: “This first of a kind project will demonstrate the practicality of bringing green hydrogen gas to domestic customers for the first time, supporting evidence for future low carbon policy decisions and paving a clear path for similar applications in the future.”

Work to build hydrogen demonstration homes in Fife Energy Park, alongside the production and storage site, has already begun. It is being carried out by Scottish construction company Marshalls Construction.