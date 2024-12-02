Milestone for world’s first domestic hydrogen gas network coming to Fife town
Energy distribution company SGN has completed the construction of the world’s first domestic hydrogen gas network in Levenmouth.
Green hydrogen gas, created using renewable electricity from a local 7MW offshore wind turbine, will flow through the new 8.4km network when it goes live next year, and residents living in the area will then have the option of joining Scotland’s first green hydrogen community by signing up to SGN’s H100 Fife trial.
They will still have boilers and radiators and be able to keep their homes at a comfortable temperature the same way as they do now. The key difference is that hydrogen doesn’t produce any carbon when it burns.
The project is providing critical evidence to inform future low-carbon policy decisions for Scotland and the UK, expected in 2026.
Max Biret, H100 Fife distribution manager said: “The exceptional teamwork and dedication from our SGN team and our contractors SMART Utilities made this possible. We’re grateful to the Levenmouth community for their trust, patience, and cooperation. Their support has been invaluable in helping us deliver a high-quality project on schedule.
“Having this new network in place means we can start converting customers to green hydrogen once our production and storage site is ready next year.”
SGN is currently upskilling gas engineers to enable them to connect the homes taking part in the trial to the new hydrogen gas mains. The company is also partnering with Fife College to open the UK’s first hydrogen training facility later early next year. Existing Gas Safe engineers will be trained at the facility on how to fit new hydrogen appliances.
Stuart Russell, SMART Utilities construction manager and his team installed the new network and will be connecting homes to it when it goes live.
He said: “I was born and bred in Fife and feel very proud to be delivering this world first green energy project for the local community. I'm delighted to see that so many local people have taken the opportunity to be part of this first of its kind decarbonisation scheme.”
