Milestone reached for Fife’s £33m new elective orthopaedic centre at Victoria Hospital

Work started on the state-of-the-art facility back in March 2021, and a topping out ceremony has now been held to celebrate the highest point of the build being completed.

The new orthopaedic National Treatment Centre is the largest capital project that NHS Fife has undertaken since the opening of the new wing of the Victoria Hospital in 2012 and remains on course for completion later this year.

It will see the creation of three operating theatres, a supporting inpatient ward and associated outpatient facilities, as well as improving the flow of patients, staff and visitors around the wider hospital site.

At the topping out ceremony are Carol Potter, NHS Fife chief executive, and Tricia Marwick, board chair.

The frame of the construction has now been completed and work continues to clad the exterior to make the build watertight and enable the interior fittings and electrical works to commence.

Ben Johnston, head of capital planning and project director for the centre, said: “We continue to make fantastic progress on the new centre and I’m really pleased to see us reach this important milestone in the project.

“The topping out of the build marks the stage where can begin to really ramp up our efforts on the interior of the building.

How the £33m centre looks right now

“Although the interior works are in their earliest stages, already we can see areas really taking shape and I remain very confident that, when completed later this year, the facility will provide state-of-the-art environment for our orthopaedic team to deliver an excellent standard of care for patients in Fife.”

Carol Potter, NHS Fife chief executive, said: “It was hugely exciting to visit the site and I’m delighted to have been able to see first-hand the progress that has been made on such an important project.

“The demand for orthopaedic procedures in Fife continues to increase, and will do so in the years and decades to come.

“We are incredibly fortunate here to have one of the most innovative and forward-thinking orthopaedic teams in the country. This new centre will help us both in our efforts to meet that demand, and deliver care in a new, modern, state-of-the-art facility.”

