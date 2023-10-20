Milestones for Andy's Man Club in Fife as one branch marks first anniversary and two more open

Andy's Man Club, Methil celebrated its first birthday this month. (Image from Andy's Man Club Methil)

Not only has the Methil branch of the men’s mental health charity celebrated its one-year anniversary, but two more branches have opened their doors elsewhere in the Kingdom. The charity now has 11 clubs throughout Fife – including the two new branches in Rosyth and Cupar.

Andy’s Man Club was founded as a charity in 2016 “to eliminate the stigma surrounding mental health and create a judgement-free, confidential space where men can be open about the storms in their lives”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The founders say they soon discovered that suicide is the biggest killer of men under 50, with male mental health surrounded by well-ingrained cultural stigma in the UK.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kenny Armour, one of the charity’s Project Development Champions, said Andy’s Man Club welcomes over 3,500 attendees across the country.

In Methil, the club welcomes around 20 men each week.

“The Methil branch has been gradually growing over the past few months which has been brilliant to see and to see the friendships created from this has been great,” Mr Armour said.

“Our aim is to keep growing the Methil club to reach as many men as possible and hopefully continue to open more clubs throughout the local community.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andy’s Man Club has also the grand opening of 11 new clubs across the country – two of which are opening in Fife.

“As part of World suicide prevention day we had launched 10 new clubs with them opening the 9th of October,” Mr Armour explained.

“Two of them are in Rosyth and Cupar which now takes the total number of Fife Groups to 11 and the total number of clubs throughout the UK to 154.”

The local Andy’s Man Clubs are free-to-attend peer-to-peer support groups for men. The meet-ups are held every Monday Night at 7pm except on Bank Holidays.