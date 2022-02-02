Milkman praised for saving Glenrothes gran spotted lying injured and bleeding on the road

Betty Lawrie had gone out in the early hours of the morning and was Western Avenue where she is believed to have suffered a fall.

Roundsman Jamie Muir, of Thomson Dairies, saw her lying on the road and immediately pulled over to help.

He stayed with her, comforting her, and making sure she was safe and putting pressure on her wound until an ambulance arrived. A couple of others also stopped to help.

Thomson Dairies roundsman Jamie Muir has been praised for his quick reactions after spotting Betty Lawrie (inset) lying injured on Western Avenue.

Betty’s granddaughter Jaki Walker was so grateful she contacted Thomson Dairies to thank Jamie for his quick reactions, saving her gran from further suffering.

Jaki said: “I want to say a personal thank you from myself and all my family.

“I’m just glad it was honest people who found her. Someone could have easily run her over on that road as it was dark. Thank you so much.”

Back home after being rescued following her fall, Betty celebrates her birthday with a cake presented by her son Ian and daughter Elizabeth.

After being taken to hospital and having her injuries treated and dressed, Betty’s son Ian took her home, and a few days later she was celebrating her 85th birthday.

“She’s doing quite well, she’s feeling a bit sore,” said Jaki. “I could have been much worse. It’s thanks to Jamie and the others who stopped that she was able to celebrate her birthday.”

Jamie was a bit shaken up when he returned to the dairy’s office, and colleagues were concerned as he had blood stains on him. But they were all extremely proud of him when he told them what had happened.

Jamie said: “I am so happy to have spotted her out the corner of my eye and gone to help. I was automatically thinking that she needed help.

"Thankfully at Thomson Dairies we are given full training when taking up the role.

"Part of this is to look out for customers that may need assistance, to look out for signs – if curtains haven’t been opened for days, if mail is building up, if milk deliveries haven’t been getting taken in and so on.

“I was concerned due to it being dark and also next to a very fast and busy road. I’m just glad this story had a happy ending.”

Thomson Dairies managing director William Thomson is immensely proud of Jamie for his actions.

“We now deliver to the area of Glenrothes, and it is installed in all our milkmen and ladies how very important it is to help the local community and support it,” he said.

“This could have been anyone's mother or grandmother and we are just happy Jamie intervened when he did.

“Thankfully due to our milkman’s awareness and fast reactions she will make a full recovery.

"I believe this amazing story is a great example of how much more beneficial it is to support a family-run business with the correct morals, and in turn you are also supporting the local community.”

