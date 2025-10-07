Milly’s debut play developed through St Andrews Playwriting award win new accolade

The winner of the St Andrews Playwriting Award has been honoured at an awards ceremony.

Milly Sweeney was named ‘best writer’ at the Stage Debut Awards held recently.

Her debut play, Water Colour was developed through the St Andrews Playwriting Award – an initiative originated by the University of St Andrews’ Byre Theatre and MLitt in Playwriting and Screenwriting and Screenwriting lecturer Frances Poet, and from theatre and television director Sally Reid - and received its world premiere at Pitlochry Festival Theatre before taking to the stage at the Byre in Spring 2025.

Milly was the only Scot nominated in any category at this year’s awards, which celebrate the most exciting emerging talent in UK theatre.

The award selects, commissions and, working with a professional producing theatre partner, brings a debut play from an unproduced playwright living in Scotland to the stage. It provides an exceptional launchpad for new voices.

Water Colour is a hope filled story of a chance encounter between two people. Esme, at an all-time low and struggling with her studies and her art, finds herself standing on the railing of a bridge across the Clyde. Harris, walking home from his new job in a high-end restaurant kitchen, Milly said, “The St Andrews Playwriting Award was a life-changing experience for me and it has led to so many positive things. The opportunity to work alongside and learn from industry professionals such as Julie Ellen and director, Sally Reid, ensured my first foray into the professional theatre industry was a smooth and supported one. The dramaturgical sessions I received with Frances Poet were crucial to both the development of the play and my own professional development as a writer.

“The playwriting award also offered me a script development workshop for my next play, wherein I was able to work with two fabulous actors and a director who helped aid me in my re-drafting of the play. I found this to also be super valuable, as writing your next play after the first was so well-received has proved to be pretty daunting!

“It also funded a week-long residency in Cove Park. As a young person who still lives at home, and works in hospitality to fund their creative pursuits, being given the time, space, and privacy to work on my projects was wonderful. I wrote with more drive and focus than I ever have in my life, re-drafting both the play I was developing during the aforementioned workshop, and an entirely new play I am currently developing with a youth theatre.

Julie Ellen, director of the Byre Theatre, added, “This recognition is wonderful news, and a validation of the St Andrews Playwriting Award, the hard work that goes into fundraising, building the partnerships, selecting the writer, developing the play,

directing and producing it. Our appreciation goes to all who have helped in bringing this wonderful new work to light from a previously unproduced playwright and to Milly for sharing her award winning play with us.”

Alan Cumming, Artistic Director of Pitlochry Festival Theatre, said, “Milly Sweeney is a great new Scottish voice and I am proud her first play opened at Pitlochry Festival Theatre. Her Stage Debut award is just another example of the promise and great future she has. I hope we will present more of her work in years to come.”