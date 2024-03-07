Miners’ strike: appeal to mark impact of 40th anniversary of year-long dispute
and live on Freeview channel 276
It started on March 12, but Fifer miners were already out at th start of what became a war of attrition with the Thatcher Government - one which ultimately changed lives and communities forever.
Strike centres sprung up across the Kingdom, while picket lines and soup kitchens became part of the fabric of daily life as the miners dug in for a long and tough year. For many, the wounds are still raw, while a number of communities were never the same as the jobs that were ultimately lost were never replaced.
To mark this 40th anniversary we’d like to speak to people who lived the through the strike to tell their stories of the impact it had then, and now.
To share your stories please contact [email protected]
Over the coming weeks and months we will look at all aspects of the dispute, and its legacy in the Kingdom