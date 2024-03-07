Miners’ strike: appeal to mark impact of 40th anniversary of year-long dispute

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It started on March 12, but Fifer miners were already out at th start of what became a war of attrition with the Thatcher Government - one which ultimately changed lives and communities forever.

Strike centres sprung up across the Kingdom, while picket lines and soup kitchens became part of the fabric of daily life as the miners dug in for a long and tough year. For many, the wounds are still raw, while a number of communities were never the same as the jobs that were ultimately lost were never replaced.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To mark this 40th anniversary we’d like to speak to people who lived the through the strike to tell their stories of the impact it had then, and now.

To share your stories please contact [email protected]