Missing 16-year old who may have travelled to Fife is traced safe and well

The 16-year may have been in Leven.
By Allan Crow
Published 10th Nov 2023, 12:31 GMT
Updated 10th Nov 2023, 12:53 GMT
Police have said a teenager reported missing in Paisley who may be in Fife has been traced safe and well.

Police said Keira Murphy, aged 16, was reported missing from Paisley. Their inquiries suggested she may have been last seen in the Leven area. In an updated post on social media, they said she had been traced safe and well.

