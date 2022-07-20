Missing 76-year old: Stirling man may have headed to St Andrews

A 76-year old man reported missing in Stirling may have headed to St Andrews, police have said.

By Allan Crow
Wednesday, 20th July 2022, 6:29 pm

Officers in Fife have joined the appeal to trace John Addison who was last seen in Stirling town centre on Tuesday July 5.

He’s described as 5’7, of medium build with short brown hair.

He was wearing a red waist length jacket and blue and white checked pyjama bottoms.

John Addison may have headed to Fife

He has mobility issues and uses two walking aids.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police via 101 quoting incident 2347 of 14 July 2022.

Fife