Missing 76-year old: Stirling man may have headed to St Andrews

Officers in Fife have joined the appeal to trace John Addison who was last seen in Stirling town centre on Tuesday July 5.
He’s described as 5’7, of medium build with short brown hair.
He was wearing a red waist length jacket and blue and white checked pyjama bottoms.
He has mobility issues and uses two walking aids.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact police via 101 quoting incident 2347 of 14 July 2022.