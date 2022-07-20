Missing 76-year old: Stirling man may have headed to St Andrews

Officers in Fife have joined the appeal to trace John Addison who was last seen in Stirling town centre on Tuesday July 5.

He’s described as 5’7, of medium build with short brown hair.

He was wearing a red waist length jacket and blue and white checked pyjama bottoms.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Addison may have headed to Fife

He has mobility issues and uses two walking aids.