Twelve-year old- Brogan Mair, from Leslie, was last seen around 1:00pm on Tuesday.

Police had said no-one has been able to contact her via her friends or her mobile.

Brogan had never gone missing before.

Last night, the force confirmed the youngster had been traced safe and well.