Missing Fife man found

A missing Fife man has been traced following an appeal by police.

Officers had issued an appeal to the public on Saturday in the search for Ian Mills from Crail.

The 55-year-old had left the Crail area on Thursday evening in his campervan and had not been in contact with his family since 10.30pm that night.

However police confirmed today (Sunday) that Mr Mills was traced shortly before 10pm last night in the Trossachs area.

They said he had been taken to the Forth Valley Royal Hospital for treatment.

A statement from police said: “Officers would like to thank the public and media for sharing our appeals for information.”