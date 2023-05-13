Missing Fife man Gary Robinson: police appeal after sighting at Waverley Station
Police have appealed for help to trace a man reported missing from Rosyth.
Gary Robinson, 43, was last seen about 7:30am on Friday in the Park Lea area of the town.
Police say further enquiries revealed that he was seen around 6:00am on Saturday at Waverley Station in Edinburgh, and there is a possibility he may have travelled down south where he has connections in the Dorset area.
Gary is described as around 5ft 8in tall, of stocky muscular build, close-shaven head and neatly trimmed beard. He was wearing a red polo top, blue jeans and light brown boots, and carrying a black backpack.
Sergeant Alexander Brydon, from Dalgety Bay Police Station, said: “I am appealing for Gary to get in touch with us. His friends and family are extremely concerned and just want him home safe and well. We have a number of police resources and are liaising with our policing counterparts, in trying to locate Gary. I am now looking for the assistance from the public”.
Contact 101 quoting incident no 3164 of the 12 May, 2023.