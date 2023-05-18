Missing Fife man Gary Robinson traced safe and well
Police have traced a man reported missing from Rosyth.
Gary Robinson, 43, was last seen about 7:30am last Friday in the Park Lea area of the town. Police enquiries revealed that he was seen around 6:00am on Saturday at Waverley Station in Edinburgh, and there was a possibility he may have travelled down south where he has connections in the Dorset area.
Police confirmed this morning that he had bene traced safe and well, and thanked everyone who shared their appeals on social media.