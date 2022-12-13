They made a new appeal for information in a bid to trace Fiona Thomson was last seen in the Dalgety Bay area around 8.20 pm on Monday.

She is thought to have been in the Harbour Place area of the town.

Fiona is described as white, 5ft 8in, with shoulder length blonde hair, and has tattoos on her wrists.

Inspector Tony Rogers said: “Our enquiries are ongoing and I would urge anyone who believes they may have seen Fiona at any time since Monday to get in touch as a matter of urgency.

“She not been seen or heard from since which is out of character, and concern is growing for her welfare.

“Fiona has previous links to the Dundee, Edinburgh and Midlothian areas, and we are also appealing to anyone in those areas who may have seen her to contact us.

“We would also be keen to identify anyone who knows her, who may have knowledge of where she may be.

