News you can trust since 1871
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Watch the moment House of Commons Speaker ‘snaps’ at major Tory MP
BAFTA TV Awards 2023: Nominations, hosts, and how to watch
Pupil and teachers taken to hospital after ‘disturbance’ at UK school
Warning to pet owners after high end dog food found to contain plastic
Phillip Schofield praises Holly Willoughby amid fallout rumours
Vodafone 3G turn-off sparks “digital poverty” concerns

Missing Fife woman: police appeal to trace Sarah Watson

Police have appealed for help to trace a woman reported missing from Lochgelly.

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 13th May 2023, 17:04 BST- 1 min read

Officers say Sarah Watson has links to several towns in the region including Rosyth, Dunfermline The 30-year old was last seen in the Kirkcaldy and Lochgelly areas on Monday. She is described as 5ft 1ins, slim build with blonde hair and regularly wears thick black eyeliner.

Police have launched an appeal for information in a bid to trace her. Sergeant Barry Stewart from Cowdenbeath Police Station said: “Sarah’s whereabouts are currently unknown and her family and friends are becoming increasingly concerned for her welfare. We have a number of police resources out looking for Sarah, and I am now looking for assistance from the public”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Contact 101 quoting incident reference 1435 of May 10.

Sarah Watson was last seen on MondaySarah Watson was last seen on Monday
Sarah Watson was last seen on Monday
Related topics:FifePoliceKirkcaldyDunfermline