Officers say Sarah Watson has links to several towns in the region including Rosyth, Dunfermline The 30-year old was last seen in the Kirkcaldy and Lochgelly areas on Monday. She is described as 5ft 1ins, slim build with blonde hair and regularly wears thick black eyeliner.

Police have launched an appeal for information in a bid to trace her. Sergeant Barry Stewart from Cowdenbeath Police Station said: “Sarah’s whereabouts are currently unknown and her family and friends are becoming increasingly concerned for her welfare. We have a number of police resources out looking for Sarah, and I am now looking for assistance from the public”.