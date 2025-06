Police have traced a youth who had been reported missing in Leslie.

McKenzie Connelly left his home address in the town about 12:00pm on Sunday. He was last seen about 2.30am on on Haughgate Terrace in Leven.

Police said the 17-year old also has links to Burntisland, Kirkcaldy and Edinburgh. Last night they confirmed he was traced safe and well and thanked all who shared their social media appeal.