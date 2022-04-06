Missing girl: Fife Police appeal to trace 12-year old

Twelve-year old- Brogan Mair, from Leslie, was last seen around 1:00pm on Tuesday.

Police say no-one has been able to contact her via her friends or her mobile.

Brogan, who has never gone missing before, is described as white, 5ft 2 in height, of slim build, with brown eyes, long fair/blonde hair and has a hoop nose piercing.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Twelve-year old- Brogan Mair was last seen on Tuesday.

She is believed to be wearing black leggings, a black McKenzie jacket and black Puma trainers.

Sergeant Nicola Crookston, Police Scotland, Glenrothes, said: "One line of enquiry is that Brogan may have travelled to Dundee.

“However, that has still to be confirmed.

"She has not been missing before and so far no one has been able to get a hold of her either on her mobile or through friends.

"She is only 12 years old and the fact that she has been out without contact overnight is very concerning for her family, friends and police.

"We, like her family, just want her back safe and well."