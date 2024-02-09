Missing Glenrothes man Allan Bryant to feature in TV series this weekend

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Shots! will feature a true crime series made up of cases which sent shockwaves across the nation, including these two cases. The episodes will be aired on Freeview channel 276 on Saturday, February 10 and Sunday 11. The aim of the day is to put historical, unsolved cases back in the spotlight and help keep them in the public eye.

Allan Bryant, 23, from Glenrothes left a nightclub in town, and was never seen again back in 2013. His heartbroken family has campaigned tirelessly to keep his name in the public eye - and continued to fight to find out what happened to their son.

They have long argued that people within the community know what happened, but have never come forward, but police continue to treat it as a missing person inquiry. Allan’s case will be shown at 4.40pm on both days, or watch on demand now.

Allan Bryant went missing in 2013 (Pic: Submitted)

The story of Edinburgh pub-owner William Sibbald who was found stabbed to death next to a motorway lay-by, three months after he was reported missing will air at 4.30pm on both days, or watch on demand now.

William, known as Billy, was described as a "bighearted, loveable rogue". Before running a pub in Portobello he owned a sauna in the New Town. Some criminal sources linked his death to the seedy underworld of Edinburgh’s sex trade, while others said he had crossed gangsters who ordered the hit.