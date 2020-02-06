Missing Glenrothes man is traced

Police have traced a missing man in Fife.

Ricky Smith was found safe and well last night – just hours after an appeal was made.

The 51 year old from Markinch had last been seen on January, 26

A police spokesman said: “We can confirm that missing person Ricky Smith from Markinch, Fife, who we issued an appeal for earlier today, has now been traced safe and well.

“We would like to thank the public for their assistance.”