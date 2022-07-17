Missing Glenrothes teen: Police appeal to trace 14-year old

Police have made an appeal to trac a teenager reported missing from Glenrothes.

By Allan Crow
Sunday, 17th July 2022, 12:11 pm
Fourteen-year old Emma/Aster Goddard was last seen leaving an address in the Waverley Drive area of the town at 10:00pm on Saturday evening.

Emma, also known as Aster, is described as 5ft 4ins tall, of medium build, with short brown hair in a pixie cut with red through it.

When last seen Aster was possibly wearing a red Joker T-shirt, a black hooded top and black shorts.

Emma/Aster Goddard

Aster also has links to the Irvine area and may have travelled there by bus and train.

Anyone who may have seen Aster since this time, or who has any information on her whereabouts, is urged to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 4177 of 16 July.

