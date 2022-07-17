Missing Glenrothes teen: Police appeal to trace 14-year old

Fourteen-year old Emma/Aster Goddard was last seen leaving an address in the Waverley Drive area of the town at 10:00pm on Saturday evening.

Emma, also known as Aster, is described as 5ft 4ins tall, of medium build, with short brown hair in a pixie cut with red through it.

When last seen Aster was possibly wearing a red Joker T-shirt, a black hooded top and black shorts.

Aster also has links to the Irvine area and may have travelled there by bus and train.