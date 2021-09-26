Missing in Fife: Appeal to help find 17-year old boy last seen on Friday

Callum Tonge, 17 was last seen around 5:00pm on Thursday, 23 September.

He was reported missing on Friday when he had not returned to an address in Glenrothes.

He is described as white, around 6ft tall of slim build. He has a pale complexion, with pale blue coloured eyes, and earing in his left ear and a stud on his left nostril.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have appealed for help to find the teen

He is believed to be wearing grey jogging bottoms, a grey zip hoody, white Nike trainers and a black baseball cap.

Callum is believed to be in the company of a 16-year-old female described as 5ft 7ins, of slim build with long blonde hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black North Face jacket, leggings and white Nike trainers.

She was reported missing from the North Lanarkshire area on Friday.

Sergeant Nicola Crookston said: "Concern is growing for Callum and we would ask anyone who has seen him, or knows of his whereabouts to get in touch. He has links to both the Glasgow and Aberdeen areas and could have travelled out of Fife.

"Callum, if you see this, please get in touch and let us know you are okay."

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police via 101, quoting incident number 0145 of Friday, September 24.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.