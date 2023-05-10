Missing Kirkcaldy teen: Concerns for welfare of missing 16-year old Chloe Ramage

Chloe Ramage was last seen around 1:00pm on Monday in the Saladin Street area of the town.

The 16-year old is said to be 5ft 2in tall with long brown hair which is blonde at the front. Police said the last time she was seen, she was wearing light grey jogging bottoms, a white top and distinctive white Converse shoes with a black heel and orange front sole.

Sergeant Duncan Thompson said: “Chloe is just 16-years-old and we are becoming increasingly concerned for her welfare. Anyone who thinks they may have seen Chloe or knows of her whereabouts, please let us know. Chloe, if you see this, please get in touch with police.”

