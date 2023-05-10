News you can trust since 1871
Missing Kirkcaldy teen: Concerns for welfare of missing 16-year old Chloe Ramage

Police are growing increasingly concerned for a teenage girl reported missing in Kirkcaldy.

By Allan Crow
Published 10th May 2023, 11:47 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th May 2023, 16:04 BST

Chloe Ramage was last seen around 1:00pm on Monday in the Saladin Street area of the town.

The 16-year old is said to be 5ft 2in tall with long brown hair which is blonde at the front. Police said the last time she was seen, she was wearing light grey jogging bottoms, a white top and distinctive white Converse shoes with a black heel and orange front sole.

Sergeant Duncan Thompson said: “Chloe is just 16-years-old and we are becoming increasingly concerned for her welfare. Anyone who thinks they may have seen Chloe or knows of her whereabouts, please let us know. Chloe, if you see this, please get in touch with police.”

Chloe was last seen on Monday
Anyone with information is urged to contact 101 quoting reference 2032 of 8 May, 2023

