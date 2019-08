A woman who went missing from Kirkcaldy, sparking a large-scale search, has been found safe and well.

Police have confirmed that Nicola O’Hara was traced earlier this afternoon.

The 30-year-old was found in the Dunfermline area at around 1.30pm.

Police have thanked the public for their assistance with the appeal.

